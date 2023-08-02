Kansas man behind bars for 2022 sex crime following Pennsylvania extradition

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 9:19 AM CDT
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas man is finally behind bars for an alleged sex crime that was reported in 2022 after his extradition from Pennsylvania.

The Riley County Police Department says that on Tuesday, Aug. 1, Victor Schmidt, 29, of Spearville, was booked into the Riley Co. Jail following his extradition from Pennsylvania.

RCPD noted that Schmidt had been wanted for a sex crime that was reported in November 2022.

Following his east coast extradition, Schmidt was booked into the Riley Co. Jail on aggravated sexual battery, force or fear. As of Tuesday, he remains behind bars on a $100,000 bond.

