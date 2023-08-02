Kansans urged to keep an eye out for two stolen trailers

WHITE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement officials have asked Kansans to keep an eye out for two stolen trailers.

The Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, Aug. 2, that it recently received a report of two stolen trailers from the White City area.

Law enforcement officials noted that the trailers had been stolen sometime between July 19 and Aug. 2.

If anyone has information about the theft or if anyone spots the trailers, they should report it to the Sheriff’s Office at 620-767-6310.

