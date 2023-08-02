Kansans urged to keep an eye out for two stolen trailers

Officials search for two stolen trailers from White City on Aug. 2, 2023.
Officials search for two stolen trailers from White City on Aug. 2, 2023.(Morris County Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WHITE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement officials have asked Kansans to keep an eye out for two stolen trailers.

The Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, Aug. 2, that it recently received a report of two stolen trailers from the White City area.

Law enforcement officials noted that the trailers had been stolen sometime between July 19 and Aug. 2.

If anyone has information about the theft or if anyone spots the trailers, they should report it to the Sheriff’s Office at 620-767-6310.

