K-State’s Center for Hazardous Substance Research receives $23 million grant

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University’s Center for Hazardous Substance Research will receive $23 million Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) grant.

Kansas State University officials said the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced that the grant will be used to expand its Technical Assistance to Brownsfield, or TAB, program that works to revitalize environmentally distressed properties.

K-State officials said the properties, which are known as brownsfields, are often underutilized or blighted pieces of land that are not chosen for redevelopment for a variety of reasons, including potential or real environmental contamination. The TAB program allows property owners, developers and community leaders to create an economic or community development plan and find resources for addressing the environmental issues and implementing the reuses of those properties. In addition to local and state governments, TAB provides support to all U.S. federally recognized tribes.

K-State officials indicated Blase Leven, director of the Center for Hazardous Substance Research, said this five-year grant represents a sizeable increase in funding that will allow the program to expand and complete more projects within its 21-state regional and national footprint, including Kansas and other states from the Great Plains, Rocky Mountain and Great Lakes regions. K-State is also the national lead for collaborating with five other TAB providers that serve the western and eastern regions of the U.S.

“The amount of funding now available to address environmental issues and achieve a community’s revitalization goals takes our work to a whole new level,” Leven said. “Projects that were previously too complicated or too big are now within reach for all types of communities. We look forward to seeing the positive changes in places and people’s lives that comes from this work.”

According to K-State officials, the TAB program operates through the Carl R. Ice College of Engineering and collaborates with a variety of K-State departments to achieve its goals, including the Tim Taylor Department of Chemical Engineering and the Department of Landscape Architecture and Regional and Community Planning, as well as K-State Engineering Extension.

K-State officials said the program works alongside 35 universities and contractors throughout the region. TAB provide support by including the use of web-based tools, outreach events, one-on-one assistance and evaluations of community and economic goals over time.

In addition to providing an environmental service, the projects also make a sizable economic impact by creating improved places for communities to live, work and play while empowering local governments to sustain the revitalization approach well into the future.

