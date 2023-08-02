Haitian Refugees eager to learn skills to take home through ministry

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Continued unrest in Haiti has brought two young men to Topeka in search of skills they can take back to their home county.

Instability in Haiti has spurred thousands to flee the small Caribbean island. Many leave to escape violence and poor economic conditions, never returning to their home country.

Evens Joseph, a Haitian refugee living in Topeka, says things used to be different in his home country but now, conditions have grown unsafe.

“Before that people used to do business,” he says. “Kids, they used to go to school like everybody used to do their own thing. Like everybody used to go out day and night but now it’s really different because sometimes when you go out you’re always thinking if I go out will I be back or not because you can get killed or you can get kidnapped.”

But Joseph and Oscar are two refugees with a different perspective.

“This is the sad part: they don’t want to go back and share their experiences with the others,” says Oscar. “And me, I just see a different. I still I have love for ministry. I want to do something.”

The now-26 year-olds grew up together in an orphanage. When they turned 18, they were faced with a difficult reality: life in Haiti with little to no resources.

“Haiti is not a poor country,” says Oscar. “Us as the ones who live in Haiti we are poor but not the country because we have a lot of rich places in Haiti but we just don’t have any development. We just don’t have anybody want to invest it in Haiti.”

With the help of their sponsor they made their way to the United States just two months ago.

Their passion for ministry, their homeland and helping other draws them back home, compelling them to share the skills and knowledge they seek stateside, back in Haiti.

“I will go to trade school to know how, learn to do the construction,” says Joseph. “So I can be able to help my community. Like show them how to build the houses.”

Oscar says he hopes other Haitians are able to build off what he and Joseph learn here in the United States.

“Because everybody in Haiti think that they [if] not come to USA, they will not be somebody,” says Oscar. “And they all sing out the streets. I used to hear them. So if I can go down and like talk to them and show them some reaction probably, I can help some.”

