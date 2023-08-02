Governor Kelly appoints Sixth Judicial District Judgeship position

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly appointed the judgeship position for the Sixth Judicial District.

Officials with the Office of the Governor said Governor Kelly appointed Sarah E. Stewart of Spring Hill, Kan., to the judgeship position. The position was created through the retirement of Judge Steven C. Montgomery.

“Sarah has shown herself to be a highly capable attorney and committed public servant,” Governor Kelly said. “Her civil and criminal experience makes her well prepared for the duties of the Sixth District bench.”

Stewart currently serves as City Prosecutor for the City of Lenexa. She is active in the legal community with memberships in the Kansas Bar Association, Kansas Women Attorneys Association, Miami County Bar Association, Kansas County & District Attorney Association, and the Johnson County Bar Association.

“I am honored to be selected as a District Judge for the 6th Judicial District,” Stewart said. “I have devoted my career to serving our local communities, and I look forward to serving the Sixth Judicial District and the State of Kansas in this role.”

According to officials with the Office of the Governor, District Court Judges in the Sixth Judicial District are appointed by the governor and selected from nominees chosen by a district nominating commission. Judges in nominating commission districts are subject to retention elections every four years.

Officials with the Office of the Governor noted other nominees were Magistrate Judge Valorie Leblanc and John R. Bullard.

