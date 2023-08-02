Good Kids - Students building homes for the homeless

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group of elementary students in Lawrence have a big goal for the community. And it all started with a simple question...’what if’?

Students in Madeline Herrera’s class at the Limestone School are building homes for the homeless. Ms. Herrera read the class a book about imagination recently. Afterward, she ask the students to answer the question, what if?

The students shared many ideas. One of which was ‘what if everyone had a home’. Their idea was born.

The students are working with a local design firm to draft blueprints for homes that will be built and used for the Lawrence homeless population. The Lawrence Community Housing Trust has donated land where the homes will be built.

The school is planning a groundbreaking for sometime later in August. The goal is to have the first home built by April 2024.

