Goats nearly done clearing vegetation, invasive weeds for county park

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A partnership between the Shawnee Co. Parks and Rec. department and a herd of goats just might help the department clean up overgrown vegetation in places they cannot access and protect our environment from chemical pesticides.

The county is allowing goats from Barnyard Weed Warriors to clear out vegetation and an invasive species of weeds on a section of land at SE 45th St. at Lindbloom Park. With their help, the goats will clear most of the land and let the Parks and Rec. Department do the rest.

According to Barnyard Weed Warriors’ owner, Mary Powell, the land they are clearing is on a hill, making landscaping equipment challenging to use and get to the location. Plus, a creek at the bottom of the hill leads into Lake Shawnee. Therefore, if landscaping services use chemical pesticides to clear the land, the run-off will end up in the Lake.

“This one is a really sensitive area because we have the creek at the bottom, and if you use chemical(s),” said Powell. “The chemical will run off, and this creek feeds into Shawnee Lake. This is the perfect answer for this riddle.”

The herd will continue its task until Thursday, August 3. The Park Operations Manager for Parks and Rec. department, Tom Hammer, said services from the herd costs about $350 per day.

