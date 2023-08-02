Former Jayhawk Devonte’ Graham suspended

FILE - San Antonio Spurs guard Devonte' Graham runs with the ball during the second half of an...
FILE - San Antonio Spurs guard Devonte' Graham runs with the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, March 26, 2023, in Boston. Graham had pleaded guilty to a driving while intoxicated charge stemming from a July 2022 speeding stop, according to the Wake County (N.C.) District Attorney's office Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)(Steven Senne | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK, NY. (WIBW) - San Antonio Spurs guard Devonte’ Graham will miss some time to begin the NBA season.

Graham was suspended two games by the NBA without pay after pleading guilty to a DWI charge in violation of the law in North Carolina. Graham was caught speeding doing 60 miles per hour in a 40 miles per hour zone. His blood alcohol level was just above the legal limit.

Graham was a former second round pick in the 2018 draft. He averaged 13 points per game for the Spurs after being traded from the Hornets.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of 10 a.m., TPD said Donald A. Henderson III, 26, of Topeka, has been arrested and booked...
One arrested after late-night robbery leads to early-morning standoff
Joseph Krause
Jayhawk lineman suspended following threats made at Anderson complex
FILE
Back to School 2023
Caleb Morgan
Wanted man arrested after mid-morning disturbance in North Topeka called in
Craig Chenoweth
SUV with stolen plates leads to man’s drug arrest in North Topeka

Latest News

Lifelong Chiefs fan, Jessica Tangen (far left in the gray top), Riverside Missouri, passed away...
Chiefs’ Andy Reid offers condolences to family of fan who died at training camp
Kansas State quarterback Will Howard (18) passes against West Virginia during the first half of...
K-State quarterback Will Howard raising money for mom battling cancer
KU baseball hosts Air Force, winning 12-2.
KU Baseball has some games on 2024 calendar scheduled
Kansas men’s basketball brings back familiar face