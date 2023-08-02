Former Jayhawk Devonte’ Graham suspended

NEW YORK, NY. (WIBW) - San Antonio Spurs guard Devonte’ Graham will miss some time to begin the NBA season.

Graham was suspended two games by the NBA without pay after pleading guilty to a DWI charge in violation of the law in North Carolina. Graham was caught speeding doing 60 miles per hour in a 40 miles per hour zone. His blood alcohol level was just above the legal limit.

Graham was a former second round pick in the 2018 draft. He averaged 13 points per game for the Spurs after being traded from the Hornets.

