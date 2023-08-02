Extra money? Carl Carlson says paying off your mortgage may be a good idea

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s nice to pay off bills. If you have extra money, getting rid of your mortgage early could be a good idea.

Carl Carlson, founder and CEO of Carlson Financial, shared some insight on the question during a visit to Eye on NE Kansas.

Carlson said paying off a mortgage early can save interest and improve cash flow in retirement. He said it also can offer financial stability and peace of mind.

Ultimately, he said it’s a personal decision, and there could be reasons to continue making payments.

Watch the video to learn more.

