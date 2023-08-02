Driver hospitalized, dog possibly missing following early-morning crash

DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Those in rural Douglas Co. have been asked to keep an eye out for a border collie mix after an early-morning crash sent one man to the hospital.

The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that just before 3:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2, emergency crews were called to the area of E. 50 and N. 1700 Rd. with reports of a collision after dispatchers were notified by a cellphone.

First responders said they found a 20-year-old Topeka man who had been pinned inside a Toyota Corolla which had rolled on its top off of the road. The man was pulled from the vehicle and was taken by ambulance to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka.

Deputies said they were able to contact the man’s family who believed the driver may have had a border collie mix with him, however, the dog was not found at the scene of the crash.

Law enforcement officials continue to investigate the cause of the crash. No further information about the severity of injuries or the driver’s identity has been released.

If anyone does find the border collie mix or has information about the incident, they should report it to the Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office at 785-841-0007.

