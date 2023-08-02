Day one of fall camp for KU football in the books

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Football season is knocking on the door as the Jayhawks are exactly one month away from kicking off the 2023 season.

Head Coach Lance Leipold said he loved the energy of day one but of course there is still more work to be done. He’s been impressed be several players in how they’ve stayed in shape and focused they are.

He said the expectations are being met and this group is hungry and confident based off last season. Leipold said he told the team now is not the time to get complacent because there’s growth still to be had.

“Really happy with how they understand what we’re trying to do, the pace that we’re trying to get things done, how we want to practice and move things along,” Leipold said. “We got a lot of guys that look good and different and again this football team continues to grow.”

One thing that stood out to Leipold and the players was how impressive the freshman have came in and made an impact already.

“I feel like that attention to detail was there I feel like we’re doing a great job of taking that first step to prepare for game one,” Quarterback Jalon Daniels said. “Of course there were mistakes that were made and there were a lot of positives out there and things to clean up but I thought we took the right first step.”

It’s often said coaches want their programs to be player led. Well, you can definitely see and hear that from other guys on the roster.

”Our main focus is to hold each other accountable and if we do that, we’ll be 10 times better than last year. If we want the things we want, we have to hold each other accountable,” Defensive Lineman Jereme Robinson said.

“We have to hold each other accountable more than the coaches hold us accountable,” Linebacker Rich Miller Jr. said. “We’re getting there, I think we’re getting there and it’s night and day different from last year and the year before that. Everybody knows the end goal, we have an end goal in mind that we share that end goal and we’ll do whatever it takes to get there.”

“That’s even been showing in the summer when we were doing player led stuff and technique drills, there was was more trust, accountability and buy in,” Offensive Lineman Mike Novitsky said.

KU kicks-off the 2023 season at home Sept. 1 against Missouri State with kick-off at seven p.m.

