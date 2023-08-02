Crews respond to two-vehicle collision Wednesday morning in west Topeka

Crews responded to a two-vehicle collision Wednesday morning on the west edge of Topeka.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a two-vehicle collision Wednesday morning on the west edge of Topeka.

The crash was reported around 6:40 a.m. in the 2500 block of S.W. Urish Road. The location was just south of S.W. 25th on Urish Road, near the entrance to the Cypress Ridge Golf Course.

Authorities said no serious injuries resulted in the crash and no one was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

At least one of the vehicles -- a Chevrolet sport utility vehicle with front-end damage -- had to be towed from the scene.

Crews cleared the scene around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday.

