Conversion limits access to online banking, bill pay for Capitol Federal customers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Capitol Federal’s Conversion Weekend will limit access to online banking, bill pay, and CapFed mobile apps.

Capitol Federal will begin a conversion the weekend of Aug. 4 - 7. During this conversion, Capitol Federal officials indicated branches will close early at 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4 and delays may be possible when opening on Monday, Aug. 7.

Capitol Federal officials said the True Blue Visa and Debit Card will continue to work throughout the conversion. Customers will have access to all ATMs but they will not be able to see updated account balances. ATM limits will be reduced during the conversion.

However, Capitol Federal officials said customers will not be able to access branches, True Blue Online Banking, Bill Pay, or their CapFed Mobile Apps during the conversion. Schedule bill payments and transfers in advance as previously scheduled payments and transfers will process. Avoid scheduling any payments or transfers for Aug. 4-7 to avoid disruptions. Refer to capfed.com/DTBillPay for additional details on bill payment processing changes.

The Capitol Federal Digital Transformation is a system enhancement, bringing up-to-date technology, improved security, enhanced service, and more True Blue banking experience for customers. This project is a core software and hardware update that manages banking functions. The new transformation will provide CapFed with a stronger, more efficient core system, which will give the Bank the ability to integrate and offer new services.

Capitol Federal officials said most of the work will take place behind the scenes and should be a seamless process for CapFed customers.

After Aug. 7, customers will need to re-log in to their online accounts, provide the bank with their driver’s license and download a new app if using mobile banking.

Customers should receive a guide in the mail.

According to Capitol Federal officials, during the conversion, their Customer Service Center will be available at 1-888-8CAPFED to speak with customers. However, Customer Service will have limited system access and will not be able to make transactions or provide any account changes during the conversion.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.