Community Care Hospice provides end-of-life care in south-central Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Community Care Hospice provides end-of-life care in counties in south-central Kansas.

Midland Care Connection officials announced the highly anticipated opening of Community Care Hospice, a joint collaboration between Progressive Health Alliance and Midland Care Connection. Progressive Health Alliance is an association of the best-of-class non-profit retirement communities in Kansas. Founded in Topeka as one of the first hospices in the country, Midland Care is a non-profit organization with 45 years of experience providing hospice care. Community Care Hospice aims to provide exceptional end-of-life care to Sedgwick, Harvey, Marion, Reno, McPherson and Saline County residents.

According to Midland Care Connection officials, the collaboration between Community Care Hospice and its partner retirement communities aims to establish a new standard of care for individuals needing end-of-life services. By joining forces with Midland Care Connection, Inc., the joint venture will combine decades of experience and expertise in hospice care.

Midland Care Connection officials said the opening of Community Care Hospice is a significant milestone in pursuing excellence in end-of-life care. Through this venture, the 13 partner facilities listed below will offer compassionate and comprehensive hospice services:

Kidron Bethel Village in North Newton

Schowalter Villa in Hesston

Pine Village in Moundridge

Bethesda Home in Goessel

Newton Presbyterian Manor

Salina Presbyterian Manor

Mennonite Friendship Communities, Inc. in South Hutchinson

Cheney Golden Age Home

Pleasant View Home in Inman

Sunshine Meadows Retirement Community in Buhler

The Cedars in McPherson

Bethany Village in Lindsborg

Parkside Homes in Hillsboro

Midland Care Connection officials noted the team at Community Care Hospice is committed to ensuring that each patient receives personalized care tailored to their unique needs and wishes. With a focus on compassion, comfort, and dignity, Community Care Hospice will provide a supportive environment for individuals during their end-of-life journey.

For more information about Community Care Hospice or to inquire about services, reach out to 620-654-6960. Visit their partner facilities’ websites and Community Care Hospice to learn more.

For more information on Midland Care Connection, visit their website HERE.

