Chiefs’ Andy Reid offers condolences to family of fan who died at training camp

Lifelong Chiefs fan, Jessica Tangen (far left in the gray top), Riverside Missouri, passed away...
Lifelong Chiefs fan, Jessica Tangen (far left in the gray top), Riverside Missouri, passed away on Sunday while attending the Chiefs training camp.(Mosaic Life Care)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs offered his condolences to a long-time fan who died while attending training camp.

Jessica Tangen, 43, of Riverside, Missouri, died Sunday. The mother and avid Chiefs fan will be laid to rest next week, according to her obituary.

Mosaic Life Care said its emergency responders, Missouri Western staff, and Buchanan County Emergency Medical Services attended to Tangen before her death.

“The Tangen family, our hearts go out to them for the death of mom and to the kids, it’s a terrible thing that happened. We’ve obviously reached out to them and will stay that way continue to support them by contact,” Reid said. “And then Mosaic for the job that they did, their staff, of helping the best the could. Terrible thing, but again our blessings go to their family.”

KCPD says suspect, vehicle associated with three shootings in custody

Tangen’s cause of death has not been publicly released.

