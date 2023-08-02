Chiefs 2023 Preseason Schedule

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after defeating the Philadelphia...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The World Champion Kansas City Chiefs return to the gridiron this month in their quest for a second consecutive Super Bowl victory, and you can watch the journey begin on WIBW-TV. WIBW is proud to be the only TV station in Northeast Kansas that will carry all three of the Chiefs’ preseason games.

DateOpponentKickoffTV Station
Sunday, Aug. 13at New Orleans SaintsNoonWIBW
Saturday, Aug. 19at Arizona Cardinals7 p.m.WIBW
Saturday, Aug. 26Cleveland BrownsNoonWIBW

