Chiefs 2023 Preseason Schedule
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The World Champion Kansas City Chiefs return to the gridiron this month in their quest for a second consecutive Super Bowl victory, and you can watch the journey begin on WIBW-TV. WIBW is proud to be the only TV station in Northeast Kansas that will carry all three of the Chiefs’ preseason games.
|Date
|Opponent
|Kickoff
|TV Station
|Sunday, Aug. 13
|at New Orleans Saints
|Noon
|WIBW
|Saturday, Aug. 19
|at Arizona Cardinals
|7 p.m.
|WIBW
|Saturday, Aug. 26
|Cleveland Browns
|Noon
|WIBW
