Central Topeka disturbance leads to man’s arrest after victim found beaten

Rodney Broadnax
Rodney Broadnax(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An afternoon disturbance in Central Topeka led to one man’s arrest when it was alleged that he had beaten a victim and broke parole.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, July 31, law enforcement officials were called to the area of SW Polk St. and SW 13th St. with reports of a disturbance.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a victim who had been assaulted. It was reported that the victim was assaulted by Rodney L. Broadnax Jr., 34, of Topeka, in the 1200 block of SW Western.

TPD said it was able to find Broadnax a short time later and a resulting investigation led to his arrest. He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on aggravated battery - knowingly causing great bodily harm or disfigurement as well as a parole violation for the Kansas Department of Corrections.

According to KASPER, the parole violation stems from a 2014 aggravated battery conviction and a 2022 battery on a state, county or city law enforcement official conviction.

Officials did not release the extent of the victim’s injuries.

As of Wednesday, Aug. 2, Broadnax remains behind bars on a $25,000 bond. He also has a court appearance set for 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 12.

