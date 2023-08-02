BBB gives parents tips about how to keep children safe online this school year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As parents, guardians, teachers and students prepare for the 2023-24 school year, the Better Business Bureau has released tips and tricks about how to stay safe online.

The Bureau says parents and guardians should be wary of their students attempting to create accounts on websites without permission. Social media sites are packed with strangers who may have less than wholesome intentions. Many sites are meant to collect and sell unauthorized user details and behaviors to advertisers who want to engage in targeted marketing. Some children may even falsely create a birthdate to meet the minimum age requirements to create an account. Parents should know what their child is doing online and keep track of social media sites and accounts they have access to.

The BBB noted that back-to-school contests and giveaways also often collect a hefty amount of personal information on entry forms. Many are disguised as ways to collect personal or financial information that could put users at risk. Ensure children do not have access to banking or credit card information and supervise when any form is filled out.

The Bureau also said adults are not the only ones who receive spam and junk mail. Kids often get just as much and since they do not have as much online experience, they are more susceptible to clicking on links and answering questions they should not. While some emails could be legitimate, the last thing needed is a $500 bill from a fake website where a purchase may have been made or personal information is given out that can be tracked back home.

Officials said apps could also collect and share personal information about children or target them with ads. Even free apps could include paid features and children may not understand some of these cost money since they were labeled free to download. They could click on these so-called games and cost the family bank account a hefty bill.

Lastly, the Bureau warned against file sharing. Many websites allow children to download free media. Students may not realize these sites often come with the risk of downloading a virus as well which allows identity thieves to access gaming devices, personal computers or cell phones. From there, the thief can track financial transactions, physical locations or even tap into the household wifi without anyone knowing.

To keep families safe, the Bureau has suggested parents know about the Children’s Advertising Review Unit, a self-regulatory program that provides detailed guidance to advertisers on how to deal sensitively and honestly with children’s issues. The guide goes beyond the issues of truthfulness and accuracy to consider impressionable and vulnerable children.

Parents and guardians should also learn about COPPA, the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act, which protects the personal information of children under the age of 13 on websites and online services. The law requires those sites and services to notify parents and get approval before they collect a child’s personal information. However, this does not account for children who use a made-up birthday to pass security requirements.

The Bureau noted that the Family Online Safety Institute also brings an international perspective to the potential risks, harms and rewards of online lives. The Good Digital Parenting web portal is a good resource for families who want to be educated in online safety measures.

Parents should always read privacy policies together with their children and understand privacy settings. They can have children read the policies and terms of use of any apps they want. While there may be a little griping, the importance of knowing what they are signing up for is important. Then, take time to learn and understand the privacy settings on each app and game.

The Bureau indicated every app automatically tracks a user’s location. Parents should review the apps on all devices to see which ones are tracking locations. Then, if it is not needed, delve into the settings to see how to disable the feature. Also, be wary of friends who geotag families in social media posts revealing where that family really is.

Parents have also been urged to use parental controls as necessary. While the best way to keep a student safe online is to teach them to manage it themselves, it does not hurt to have parental controls. Follow through with children to explain why their activities are being monitored.

Lastly, parents and guardians have been warned to share with care and remember that personal information is like money. What is posted online can last forever. Children should be talked to about who may see a post and how it may see a post and how it may be perceived by others. Sharing personal information can also give online thieves an idea of what login information or passwords may be used for banking or other online accounts.

