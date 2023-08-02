Alleged rape of minor leads to Topeka 19-year-old’s arrest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 19-year-old from Topeka was arrested after it was reported he allegedly raped a minor under the age of 14.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that on Wednesday, July 26, law enforcement officials were called to a home in East Topeka with reports of an alleged rape.

When first responders arrived, they said it was reported that an adult male, later identified as Kevin J. Benitez, 19, of Topeka, had raped a juvenile.

As a result of the following investigation, TPD said Benitez was found around 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday and was later booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Rape - the offender is 18 or older and the victim is younger than 14

City of Topeka bench warrant

Pottawatomie Co. warrant

As of Wednesday, Aug. 2, Kansas Vine reports Benitez remains behind Shawnee Co. bars, however, he remains unlisted in the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections records. He has been issued a bond of $1 million on the rape count, $3,990 on his Topeka warrant and $408 on his Pottawatomie Co. warrant.

