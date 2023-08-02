9-year-old Taegan Knowland has the need for speed

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka native Taegan Knowland is making a name for himself as he puts the pedal to the metal.

“It’s going fast and being in the car, it makes me feel so comfortable and where I need to be,” Taegan said.

In the driver seat of his Nascar Youth Series Racecar that he’s driven for more than three years now after having no racing background in the family

“When I was little, I’ve been like, I want to go here, I want to go here and now I’ve been there, it’s so cool to say I’ve been to so many states, like 15 to 20, it’s crazy,” Taegan said.

Taegan has raced at some historic tracks like Indianapolis Motor Speedway, placing there, winning at Charlotte Motor Speedway and Daytona.

“This early on in my life and career it’s like wow,” Taegan said.

Taegan races Quarter Midget Race cars and Bandoleros. In those Bandoleros races, he’s won two of them as well. In total, he’s won 30 plus races,17 second place finishes and 65 top five finishes.

Taegan’s dad Tanner who is there every step of the way is glad he and his wife made the decision to let Taegan race.

“Ultimately, we’re proud of Taegan and all of his accomplishments and we look forward to the challenges ahead and we hope that he can reach his dreams,” he said.

One of those dreams came in the winning points race at the Topeka Kansas Quarter Midget Association last year.

“It was my birthday race. It was a night race and we won it and you have all those people there watching you, friends and family, yes we did it,” Taegan said.

Taegan has certainly done it and now his biggest goal is to be a Nascar driver and help the Friends of Jaclyn Foundation for children battling pediatric cancer, one of his sponsors...

“You hate seeing children going through tough times like that and you want to help them so much and be a part of it and be a part of their life and help them,” he said.

