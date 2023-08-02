6-year-old Wichita boy finishes in top 100 of national mullet competition

A billboard promotes a Wichita 6-year-old competing in a national mullet contest.
A billboard promotes a Wichita 6-year-old competing in a national mullet contest.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 6-year-old Wichita boy made it to the second round of a national mullet competition where he finished in the top 100 out of 1,000 entries.

Augie Munoz, who goes by “Big Augie,” calls his blond mullet “Lightning.” He said his dream is to break the world record having the longest mullet at the youngest age. Augie’s father, Santiago Munoz, said the Wichita boy first grew out his mullet when he was 3 years old. It’s a hairstyle he’s stuck with. It started with some humor and turned into serious business.

“It was kind of an ongoing joke. My dad gave me a mullet when I was younger, my Uncle Robert had one, and so I kind of always wanted to give my son a mullet,” Santiago said. “When we started, it was like a fad kind of thing and then it just turned into something serious. About two years later, we were growing it (and) we realized it was really long, so just kinda kept letting it grow and grow and grow, and like four years later, this is where we’re at, about 20 inches now.”

Although he didn’t reach the final rounds of the national competition, Augie said he’s going to keep growing out his mullet. He and his father indicated he and “Lightning’ will compete again.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

As of 10 a.m., TPD said Donald A. Henderson III, 26, of Topeka, has been arrested and booked...
One arrested after late-night robbery leads to early-morning standoff
Joseph Krause
Jayhawk lineman suspended following threats made at Anderson complex
FILE
Back to School 2023
Caleb Morgan
Wanted man arrested after mid-morning disturbance in North Topeka called in
Craig Chenoweth
SUV with stolen plates leads to man’s drug arrest in North Topeka

Latest News

Crews responded to a two-vehicle collision Wednesday morning on the west edge of Topeka.
Crews respond to two-vehicle collision Wednesday morning in west Topeka
FILE
Kansas man behind bars for 2022 sex crime following Pennsylvania extradition
A Chevrolet sport utility vehicle was towed from the scene after a crash Wednesday morning in...
Crews respond to two-vehicle collision Wednesday morning in west Topeka
Corrections Officer Lathrom, Deputy Sweeney and Master Deputy Miller pose with an AED that...
Officials search for Good Samaritan who helped save cyclist fighting heart attack
FILE
Suspect identified after search of Pottawatomie Co. woods turns up nil