Wanted man arrested after mid-morning disturbance in North Topeka called in

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A wanted man was arrested after allegedly causing a mid-morning disturbance in North Topeka over the weekend was called into law enforcement officials.

The Topeka Police Department says that around 8:45 a.m. on Sunday, July 30, law enforcement officials were called to the 1500 block of N. Kansas Ave. with reports of an unwanted person.

As law enforcement responded, they said they learned a man involved in the incident, identified as Caleb P. Morgan, 28, of Topeka, had a warrant out for his arrest.

When officials arrived, they said they found Morgan and arrested him. He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on his warrant for:

Theft between $1,500 and $25,000

Theft less than $1,500

As of Tuesday, Morgan remains behind bars with no bond listed. He has a court appearance set for 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 10.

