Valley Falls man in custody for DUI and cocaine possession

VALLEY FALLS, Kan. (WIBW) - Jackson County authorities arrested Valley Falls man for multiple charges including cocaine possession.

On July 29 after 11 p.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspicious individuals in the 110th and T. Roads area in southeastern Jackson County.

A vehicle leaving the area was stopped near 126th and T. Roads.

Deputies arrested the driver, 22-year-old Joshua Kenneth Funk Jr., of Valley Falls, for the following charges:

Driving under the influence

Transporting an open container

Possession of cocaine

Funk was booked into the Jackson County Jail.

The Hoyt Police Department assisted with the incident.

