Valley Falls man in custody for DUI and cocaine possession
Updated: 22 minutes ago
VALLEY FALLS, Kan. (WIBW) - Jackson County authorities arrested Valley Falls man for multiple charges including cocaine possession.
On July 29 after 11 p.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspicious individuals in the 110th and T. Roads area in southeastern Jackson County.
A vehicle leaving the area was stopped near 126th and T. Roads.
Deputies arrested the driver, 22-year-old Joshua Kenneth Funk Jr., of Valley Falls, for the following charges:
- Driving under the influence
- Transporting an open container
- Possession of cocaine
Funk was booked into the Jackson County Jail.
The Hoyt Police Department assisted with the incident.
