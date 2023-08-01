Upcoming exhibit showcases healing power of art

People are welcome to view the Creations of Hope Art Exhibit Monday through Friday Aug. 8 to 18 in the Heritage Bank Lobby, 3027 SW Wanamaker Rd.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An upcoming exhibit showcases the healing power of art.

It’s a partnership between Valeo Behavioral Health Care and Heritage Bank. Barb Montgomery from Heritage, and Raven Milam, an expressive art therapist at Valeo, visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about it.

The exhibit features works from people who have perhaps struggled with mental health themselves, had a loves one face mental health challenges, or are advocates for mental health awareness. The artwork will be for sale, with a portion of proceeds benefiting future Valeo exhibits.

People are welcome to view the Creations of Hope Art Exhibit from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday Aug. 8 to 18 in the Heritage Bank Lobby, 3027 SW Wanamaker Rd.

