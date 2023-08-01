Two-vehicle crash slows traffic Tuesday morning in west Topeka

One person goes to hospital by private vehicle complaining of wrist pain
No serious injuries were reported in a car-pickup truck collision Tuesday morning at S.W. 12th...
No serious injuries were reported in a car-pickup truck collision Tuesday morning at S.W. 12th and Gage in west Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No serious injuries were reported when a car and truck collided Tuesday in west Topeka.

The crash was reported at 9:56 a.m. Tuesday at S.W. 12th and Gage.

Police at the scene said no one in either vehicle required ambulance transportation to the hospital.

However, one person complaining of wrist pain did go to the hospital by private vehicle, police said.

Two people were in each vehicle, police said.

The crash occurred when a blue Chevrolet car that was northbound on Gage ran a red light and collided with a white Ford pickup truck that was proceeding through the intersection on a green light on westbound 12th Street, police said.

Several witnesses corroborated that report, police said.

Both the pickup truck and the car had to be towed from the scene, which was cleared around 10:35 a.m. Tuesday.

