Tuesday forecast: A hot day, stay cool

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With more sun expected today vs yesterday, there will be more 90s and even triple digits. There will still be clouds at times and a frontal boundary in the middle part of the WIBW viewing area that will be the focal point for possible storms to develop this evening but will also will still bring a wide range in temperatures with the cooler weather in extreme northeast KS.

Taking Action:

Be prepared for several areas to remain hot especially near and south of I-70 the entire week and possibly into Saturday before a cold front Saturday night brings relief by Sunday. Clouds and rain could lead to cooler temperatures but with the airmass in the area it has the potential to remain hot.

With all the storm chances in the 8 day, most of the daytime hours will remain dry but will have to monitor the morning hours and late afternoon for storms to impact any outdoor plans or events. Most of the storm chances will be isolated not widespread so will have to take it on a day by day basis for specific details.



Keep in mind a frontal boundary that will hang around through Saturday before a cold front finally pushes through Saturday night into Sunday morning will likely lead to a wide range in highs almost everyday. Any rain and cloud cover will also factor into how hot it will get each day but know that there is a possibility that areas south of I-70 will be in the mid 90s to around 100° through Saturday.

Normal High: 91/Normal Low: 69 (WIBW)

Today: Few clouds this morning otherwise mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs closer to 90° in extreme northeast KS with highs around 100° out toward central KS and near I-35. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Can’t rule out a few storms even as early as 7pm this evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds E/S 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy. Can’t rule out a few showers/storms at times but most of the day will be dry. Highs could still range from around 90° northeast to near 100° in the southwest part of the WIBW viewing area. Winds S 5-10 mph.

The chance for rain increases Wednesday night compared to the chances today and tomorrow but it’s still not expected to be widespread at this time. In fact with all of the storm chances in the 8 day we’ll have to adjust the specific details on a daily basis so keep checking back for updates. With a cold front finally pushing through Saturday night into Sunday morning, this will lead to highs in the 80s Sunday into early next week. It may warm back up for some areas in the low 90s by the 2nd half of the work week but at this time it doesn’t look to be too extreme with heat returning.

Hail/wind threat with any storms late this afternoon into tonight (SPC/WIBW)

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.