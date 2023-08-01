Stormont Vail Health Emporia welcomes new OB-GYN

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health Obstetrics and Gynecology Emporia is welcoming new OB-GYN Megan Northup, M.D.

Stormont Vail Health officials said Northup was born and raised in Kansas City where she obtained her medical degree at the University of Kansas School of Medicine. She accepted a Navy scholarship and spent several years on active duty while completing her Obstetrics and Gynecology internship and residency at the Naval Medical Center San Diego.

Stormont Vail Health officials said Northup is passionate about women’s health and wants to make sure women are taken care of, have equitable access to care and address underlying issues affecting their care.

“Many women feel like they’re heard and their concerns are dismissed. But if you take the time to sit down, listen, and really put together their story, a lot of the times you can find all of the contributing factors and all of the things that weren’t necessarily ignored, but weren’t exactly tuned-into, either,” Northup said.

Stormont Vail Health officials said initially, Northup wanted nothing to do with women’s health when she entered medical school.

“When I did my shadowing, I only saw the boring side of well-woman exams and not the exciting part of obstetrics,” Northup said.

Stormont Vail Health officials indicated that changed after Northup volunteered at a free clinic. This experience exposed her to a different side of women’s health and helped her discover her desire to care for and guide women during a unique life event that can be both joyous and extremely challenging.

Stormont Vail Health officials said Northup’s own obstetrics story plays a large part in her approach to care.

“I’ve had a stillbirth and a neonatal demise due to rare genetic conditions, and multiple miscarriages,” Northup said. “These experiences help me see what my patients are going through and understand the level of care it takes to empathize and walk patient through both a difficult and high-risk pregnancy but also help them through that following grief process and understanding it in a personal way and validate their feelings.”

Stormont Vail Health officials said as Northup transitions into civilian life, she looks forward to building long-term relationships with her patients.

“I’m going to be your partner in care,” Northup said. “I’m going to listen to you, I want you to feel heard and respected, and that I’m going to validate what you’re going through and work with you to get you through what you’re facing in life.”

Stormont Vail Health noted Dr. Megan Northup is currently accepting new patients. Please call (620) 354-2900 to schedule an appointment.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.