Single-vehicle crash knocks out traffic signals in west Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Traffic signals were down for about 90 minutes Tuesday morning at a busy west-Topeka intersection after a single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday just west of S.W. Huntoon and Gage.

Topeka police told 13 NEWS at the scene that a Dodge Caliber that had been northbound on Gage turned west on Huntoon when the vehicle went up and over a curb on the north side of the street, hitting a wooden power pole and knocking a transformer to the ground.

The crash resulted in traffic signals at S.W. Huntoon and Gage losing power.

A Topeka police officer was directing traffic through the intersection as if 7:37 a.m. Tuesday.

Evergy power crews came to the scene and indicated the wooden power pole, which was leaning to the west, would need to be replaced.

The traffic signals came back on around 7:45 a.m., shortly after crews from the city of Topeka arrived on the scene.

The driver of the Dodge, meanwhile, was transported to a local hospital by American Medical Response ambulance with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

