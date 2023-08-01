Royals acquire outfielder Nelson Velázquez from Cubs for pitcher Jose Cuas

Nelson Velazquez stands on first base after a 2-RBI single against the Dragons on May 18, 2021.
Nelson Velazquez stands on first base after a 2-RBI single against the Dragons on May 18, 2021.(WNDU)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Today, the Royals announced they’ve acquired outfielder Nelson Velázquez from the Cubs for right-handed pitcher Jose Cuas.

“Velázquez, who is on the 40-man roster, was optioned to Triple-A Omaha,” the Royals said in a press release.

More information from the Royals is below.

