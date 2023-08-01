Royals acquire Devin Mann and Derlin Figueroa from Dodgers for pitcher Ryan Yarbough

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ryan Yarbrough delivers during the third inning of a...
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ryan Yarbrough delivers during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)(Nick Cammett | AP)
By Olivia Eisenhauer
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV)- In the closing minutes before the trade deadline, the Kansas City Royals traded pitcher Ryan Yarbrough to the Los Angeles Dodgers for Devin Mann and Derlin Figueroa.

Left-handed pitcher Yarbrough came to Kansas City from Tampa Bay at the beginning of the 2023 season and has posted a 4-5 record with a 4.24 ERA, 29 strikeouts, 9 walks and 24 earned runs over 51.0 innings pitched.

Mann, 26, was drafted 164th overall in the 2018 MLB Draft out of Louisville. He was with the Triple-A affiliate of the Dodgers in Oklahoma City with 329 at bats this season posting 68 runs, 14 home runs and a .307 average.

ALSO READ: Royals send veteran infielder Nicky Lopez to Atlanta for pitcher Taylor Hearn

Figueroa, 19, signed as a shortstop free agent with the Dodgers in February of 2021 and comes to the Royals from the ACL Dodgers. He has played for the Dodgers rookie league team in 31 games with 93 at bats, a .237 average and a trio of homers while playing shortstop.

Mann has been assigned to Triple- A Omaha and Figueroa has been assigned to the Royals’ Arizona Complex League team.

READ MORE HERE ON THE KANSAS CITY ROYALS and watch KC Sports Tonight weeknights at 6:30pm and weekends at 10:35pm on KCTV.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James B. "Jim" Mitchell
Lawn mower accident claims life of volunteer firefighter in Geary Co.
Linda Ritchey, 61, was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for three counts of...
Sunday house fire classified as ‘intentionally set,’ one taken into custody
As of 10 a.m., TPD said Donald A. Henderson III, 26, of Topeka, has been arrested and booked...
One arrested after late-night robbery leads to early-morning standoff
Marilyn Hobbs, Lino Duenas Jr.
Two arrested, charges dropped against one after DEA effort in Topeka
USPS to crack down on mail theft with new high security blue collection boxes.
Community rallies after sign posted on door of Topeka post office

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers' Mike Moustakas rounds third after hitting a solo home run off Pittsburgh...
Reports: Former Royal, Brewer Mike Moustakas agrees to deal with Reds
New Royals owner John Sherman (left) poses with Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred...
MLB owners approve sale of Royals to John Sherman
The Washington Nationals celebrate after Game 7 of the baseball World Series against the...
Nationals top Astros in Game 7 to win 1st World Series title
Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost (3) tips his hat to the crowd before a baseball game...
Soler hits 48th HR, Royals beat Twins in Yost's last game
Atlanta Braves' Billy Hamilton, left, celebrates with Josh Donaldson after scoring on a...
NL East champion Braves romp to 10-2 win over Royals