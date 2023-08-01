PARS hosts community education event about substance use disorders

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Prevention and Resiliency Services (PARS) hosted a community education event to reduce the stigma related to substance use disorders.

PARS officials said at 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 1, guest speakers Nick Casarona and Gordon Smith were bringing awareness to the stigma surrounding substance use and recovery, calling for greater compassion, understanding, and support for individuals affected.

PARS officials noted stigma hinders the recovery process, perpetuates harmful stereotypes, and prevents people from seeking the help they need.

Casarona and Smith hoped to inspire and empower others who may be struggling with substance abuse addiction and show others that addicts on the path to recovery deserve a second chance and that they don’t need to be scrutinized.

Casarona knows the stigma and the journey well as he is a recovering addict. Casarona is a Supervisor, Recovery Coach, and Peer Mentor with Heartland RADAC.

“No one is immune from being impacted by substance use and mental illness. It affects everyone. You never know where it is going to creep up, and so, I think the message is to be aware and have conversations with those in your family,” said Casarona. “Offer them the resources, offer them help, let them know that they are not morally deficient.”

If you or a friend are looking for more recovery information or help, check out parstopeka.org for details about substance use evaluations and prevention education.

