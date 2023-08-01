North Topeka traffic stop leads to man’s arrest after drugs found in stolen SUV

Craig Chenoweth
Craig Chenoweth(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A North Topeka traffic stop led to one man’s arrest after it was found he was driving a stolen vehicle with drugs inside.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just before midnight on Monday, July 31, a deputy stopped a silver 2007 Cadillac Escalade near NW Central Ave. and NW St. John St.

During the traffic stop, officials said they found the license plate did not belong to the vehicle and that the SUV had been reported stolen. Illegal drugs were also found inside.

The Sheriff’s Office said the driver, Craig A. Chenoweth, 39, was further found to have a misdemeanor warrant out for his arrest. He was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Operating a motor vehicle without a valid license
  • Unlawful registration violations
  • Misdemeanor warrant
    • Driving while license suspended
    • Display plate not assigned

As of Tuesday morning, Chenoweth remains behind bars with no bond listed for his new crimes and a $500 bond on his misdemeanor warrant. He has a court appearance set for 9 a.m. on Sept. 19.

