Nightmare on the Boulevard to return in 2023 with terrifying expansions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nightmare on the Boulevard is set to return in 2023 with even more frights and terrifying expansions.

The Stormont Vail Events Center announced on Tuesday, Aug. 1, that Jinxed Productions will return with Nightmare on the Boulevard in 2023. After a successful 2022 season - which included an expansion into Exhibition Hall - the Haunted House has again grown to include a massive 7,000 square-foot, 25-minute experience.

Attendees will walk through a terrifying spiral of events that helped to misshape Dr. Jacboson in the Capital City’s largest indoor haunted house. Guests will experience the Jacobson family’s taxidermy business as they experiment with more than life-like subjects.

In 2023, officials said the schedule has also been extended so that Topekans can experience the terrifying haunt, as well as two new escape rooms provided by NOTO Escapes between Oct. 6 and 29. The theme for 2023 is Carousel of Pain.

Tickets for the event will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3, and prices start at $15 at the box office and on Ticketmaster. The Stormont Vail Events Center Facebook page has also promised a chance to win tickets before they go on sale. Fast pass upgrades and escape room tickets will also be available at the box office and the day of only. Additional fees online may apply.

