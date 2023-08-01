New Infectious Disease Physician joins Stormont Vail Health in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new Infectious Disease Physician joined Stormont Vail Health in Topeka.

Stormont Vail Health officials said Amro Elshereye, M.D., provides inpatient care in the Stormont Vail Hospital at 1500 SW 10th Ave. in Topeka, as well as in various Topeka inpatient clinics.

Stormont Vail Health officials said Elshereye was born and raised in Egypt and moved to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates at a young age. This transition sparked his passion for new cultures, customs and people. Following his parents’ example, Elshereye attended medical school and completed his Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery from the University of Sharjah in 2015.

“Both of my parents are physicians and I’ve always seen their work and looked up to my dad,” said Dr. Elshereye. “Obviously, a lot of people look up to their fathers, but I saw how he was respected in society and able to help people, the way he was able to provide for his family. All of these things together made me feel like medicine had to be my career.”

Stormont Vail Health officials indicated Elshereye joins Stormont Vail after completing his medical training and internal medicine residency at Brookdale University Hospital in Brooklyn, New York, in 2021. He later completed his infectious diseased fellowship at the University of South Florida Morsani School of Medicine in Tampa.

According to Stormont Vail Health officials, Elshereye’s affiliations include the American College of Physicians and the Infectious Disease Society of America. Additional certifications and licensures include the Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates, the American Red Cross Basic Life Support, Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support, and the American Board of Internal Medicine.

Officials with Stormont Vail Health said Elshereye’s lifelong appreciation for the medical field and other cultures will go a long way to support his patients and Stormont Vail’s aim to serve its patients by connecting increasingly diverse communities with culturally competent physicians.

“Medicine as a profession is old as time; it’s always been there, and it’s always necessary to have it in society,” Elshereye said. “I think it’s irreplaceable. To have that position and role in society is admirable, and I like the job.”

Stormont Vail Health officials noted when Elshereye isn’t helping patients or learning more about his field, he enjoys traveling, trying new cuisines, watching movies and gaming.

