New festival brings culture of India to downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new festival celebrates the culture of India in the Capital City.

V Heiland is helping organize the inaugural India Mela. She and Sean Dixon of Visit Topeka visited Eye on NE Kansas to share the details.

India Mela will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11 at Evergy Plaza.

Attendees can expect to enjoy food, henna, cultural dancing, traditional outfits, and jewelry.

Visit the India Mela page on Facebook for the latest updates and information on the event.

