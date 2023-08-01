Manhattan community invited to join ‘The Hunt’ for $5K prize

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Those who live in and around Manhattan have been invited to join ‘The Hunt’ for a $5,000 prize.

Outdoor Bank announced on Tuesday, Aug. 1, that it has launched ‘The Hunt,’ a community-wide treasure hunt in Manhattan. The event features a prize of $5,000 and is meant to engage community members and push them to explore their city and its surroundings.

Weekly clues will be released in the form of riddles and treasure hunters of all ages will be able to decode them and find hidden treasure.

“The campaign is part of Outdoor Bank’s commitment to creating engaging experiences that connect people to the outdoors and their community,” said Bobby Sloan, Director of Marketing. “We wanted to do something different that encourages people to get out and explore all the beauty this area offers. Something special happens when we put down our phones and go out on an adventure.”

The Bank noted that it will match the $5,000 prize with a $5,000 donation to the Flint Hills Breadbasket.

Clues will be posted on the Outdoor Bank Facebook, Instagram and Twitter feeds at 1:30 p.m. on Fridays. The first clue will drop on Friday, Aug. 4.

Outdoor Bank is a commercial bank that specializes in commercial and recreational land lending with 11 locations across the Sunflower State.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.