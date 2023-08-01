Manhattan community invited to join ‘The Hunt’ for $5K prize

FILE
FILE(Pixabay)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Those who live in and around Manhattan have been invited to join ‘The Hunt’ for a $5,000 prize.

Outdoor Bank announced on Tuesday, Aug. 1, that it has launched ‘The Hunt,’ a community-wide treasure hunt in Manhattan. The event features a prize of $5,000 and is meant to engage community members and push them to explore their city and its surroundings.

Weekly clues will be released in the form of riddles and treasure hunters of all ages will be able to decode them and find hidden treasure.

“The campaign is part of Outdoor Bank’s commitment to creating engaging experiences that connect people to the outdoors and their community,” said Bobby Sloan, Director of Marketing. “We wanted to do something different that encourages people to get out and explore all the beauty this area offers. Something special happens when we put down our phones and go out on an adventure.”

The Bank noted that it will match the $5,000 prize with a $5,000 donation to the Flint Hills Breadbasket.

Clues will be posted on the Outdoor Bank Facebook, Instagram and Twitter feeds at 1:30 p.m. on Fridays. The first clue will drop on Friday, Aug. 4.

Outdoor Bank is a commercial bank that specializes in commercial and recreational land lending with 11 locations across the Sunflower State.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James B. "Jim" Mitchell
Lawn mower accident claims life of volunteer firefighter in Geary Co.
Linda Ritchey, 61, was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for three counts of...
Sunday house fire classified as ‘intentionally set,’ one taken into custody
USPS to crack down on mail theft with new high security blue collection boxes.
Community rallies after sign posted on door of Topeka post office
Marilyn Hobbs, Lino Duenas Jr.
Two arrested, charges dropped against one after DEA effort in Topeka
BACK TO SCHOOL
Back to School 2023

Latest News

Kansas State University officials said while students are on summer break, the K-State College...
K-State trains animal care team from National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility
Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) officials said the multi-phase project spans about 6...
KDOT announces reconstruction project underway on U.S. 24 in Topeka
FILE
Hiawatha residents given all-clear after boil water advisory lifted
Nightmare on the Boulevard
Nightmare on the Boulevard to return in 2023 with terrifying expansions