Man surprises wife with planting 1.2 million sunflowers for 50th wedding anniversary

Lee and Renee Wilson are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 10. (Source: KAKE, family photo, CNN)
By Abby Wray, KAKE
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRATT, Kan. (KAKE) – A Kansas man celebrating his golden wedding anniversary decided to gift his wife sunflowers – 80 acres of them, that is.

Lee Wilson decided to farm a different kind of crop than he usually does this season, for a very special reason. He and his wife Renee Wilson are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 10.

“What’s a guy get his gal for the 50th? And I put a lot of thought into it, and she always liked sunflowers. And I thought this is the year to plant sunflowers, so I planted her 80 acres of sunflowers,” Lee Wilson said.

Each acre contains about 15,000 sunflowers – a total of 1.2 million flowers.

Lee Wilson secretly planted the field back in May with the help of his son, so his wife would be surprised.

“It made me feel very special. It couldn’t have been a more perfect anniversary gift than a field of sunflowers,” Renee Wilson said.

The two have been together almost their entire lives. They met in high school.

“She couldn’t date until she was 16, and I called her on her 16th birthday, and that’s when we started dating. Our first date was a roller-skating party,” Lee Wilson said.

He said he knew his wife was “the one” on their first date.

The sunflower field is located four miles east of Pratt on the south side of Highway 54. Since sunflower season is short, they’ll only be picture perfect for another 10 to 14 days.

Copyright 2023 KAKE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James B. "Jim" Mitchell
Lawn mower accident claims life of volunteer firefighter in Geary Co.
Linda Ritchey, 61, was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for three counts of...
Sunday house fire classified as ‘intentionally set,’ one taken into custody
USPS to crack down on mail theft with new high security blue collection boxes.
Community rallies after sign posted on door of Topeka post office
Marilyn Hobbs, Lino Duenas Jr.
Two arrested, charges dropped against one after DEA effort in Topeka
BACK TO SCHOOL
Back to School 2023

Latest News

Nightmare on the Boulevard
Nightmare on the Boulevard to return in 2023 with terrifying expansions
Lee and Renee Wilson are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 10. (Source: KAKE,...
Man surprises wife with planting 1.2 million sunflowers for 50th wedding anniversary
(Left to right) Kelly Vickers, Jessica Herrera Russell, Stacey Knoell, Jennifer Ellis, Javis...
Governor Kelly signs ‘Kansas Breastfeeding Month’ proclamation for August
Overstock has officially relaunched Bed & Bath & Beyond site online Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in...
Overstock officially launches Bed Bath & Beyond domain online in US