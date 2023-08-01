At least one in custody following early-morning standoff in Central Topeka

By Sarah Motter and Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - At least one person has been taken into custody following an early-morning standoff in Central Topeka.

Around 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1, the Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that at least one person who had barricaded themselves in a home in the 2000 block of SW Lincoln has been taken into custody.

Officials said two people came out of the home.

TPD noted that no injuries were reported as a result of the incident and the investigation remains ongoing.

As of 6:40 a.m., police remained at the scene but were beginning to clear.

No further details have been given as to what started the standoff and the identity of the person in custody has not been released.

13 NEWS has reached out to TPD for more information.

