TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 21st and Randolph Kwik Shop was robbed Monday night around 10 p.m. according to Topeka Police.

Officers were on scene at 20th and Lincoln hours later, investigating a car they believe to be connected.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will provide more updates as they become available.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.