KDOT announces reconstruction project underway on U.S. 24 in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Department of Transportation announced a reconstruction project is underway on U.S. 24 in Topeka.

Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) officials said the multi-phase project spans about 6 miles, from west of the Kansas Ave. intersection in north Topeka to Muddy Creek in Jefferson County. Work includes full-depth pavement reconstruction, bridgework and intersection safety improvements.

According to KDOT, the initial phases of the project will take place on the western portion of north Topeka. Traffic on U.S. 24 should be minimally impacted through the end of this construction season while pavement is replaced on the adjacent frontage roads between Kansas Ave. and Goldwater Rd.

Both frontage roads will be reduced to one lane but access to businesses in the corridor will be maintained during construction. The north frontage road will be restricted to westbound travel only, and the south frontage road will be restricted to eastbound travel.

Temporary roadways, known as shoo-flies, will later be constructed near Kansas Ave. and Goldwater Rd., and will be used to shift traffic to the frontage roads while U.S. 24 is reconstructed. Updates and traffic information will be provided as the project progresses.

An open house meeting will be scheduled in the coming weeks for the public to attend and learn about the project. Information is also available on the project website.

Koss Construction Co., of Topeka, is the $64 million project’s prime contractor. Total project completion is expected in 2027, conditions permitting.

KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay aware of highway construction project across Kansas, visit www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.