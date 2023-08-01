Kansas musician Travis Marvin sets the stage for Roots & Boots Tour

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Country takes over the Topeka Performing Arts Center in September.

The Roots & Boots tour takes the stage, bringing together music greats Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye, and Aaron Tippin.

Travis Marvin, a country artist from Ottawa, Kansas, has the honor of opening for them. He visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about his music, and what will be his first performance at TPAC.

Marvin recently performed at Country Stampede in Topeka, and says music has taken him all over the world.

The Roots & Boots Tour show is slated for 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at Topeka Performing Arts Center. Get tickets at topekaperformingartscenter.org.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.