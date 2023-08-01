Junction City Police Department continues investigation into Jan. 6 homicide

By Shayndel Jones
Aug. 1, 2023
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Junction City Police Department is continuing its investigation into the Jan. 6 homicide of Carson Simon.

Officials with the Junction City Police Department said they would like to ask anyone who spoke to or interacted with Simon from the dates of Jan. 3, 2023, to Jan. 6, 2023, to contact the Junction City Police Department or the Geary County Crime Stoppers. Information provided could be eligible for a cash reward.

Junction City Police Department officials said this case is still actively being investigated and no further information is available.

