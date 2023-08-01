July 2023 total tax collections show $13.9 million more than estimated

Officials with the Office of the Governor said total tax collections for July 2023 were $681.0 million.(AP Photo/John Hanna)
By Shayndel Jones
Aug. 1, 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Aug. 1 that the total tax collections for July 2023 are $13.9 million more than the estimate.

Officials with the Office of the Governor said total tax collections for July 2023 were $681.0 million. Total tax collections are up $94.7 million, or 16.2%, from July 2022.

“We are starting this fiscal year on strong financial footing, thanks to my administration’s laser-sharp focus on attracting businesses and growing the state’s economy,” Governor Kelly said. “The numbers are clear: we must put money back in the hands of working Kansans through responsible tax cuts.”

Office of the Governor officials indicated individual income tax collections were $313.7 million, which is $3.7 million, or 1.2%, more than the estimate, and a $13.2 million, or 4.4%, growth from July 2022. Officials said corporate income tax collections were $44.7 million, which is $4.7 million, or 11.9%, more than the estimate and up 22.2% from July 2022.

“It is important to note that wage withholding, the largest component of the $313.7 million in individual income tax receipts, is 13.4% more than in July 2022. Kansas wage income continues to be strong as the state moves into Fiscal Year 2024,” said Secretary of Revenue Mark Burghart.

According to officials with the Office of the Governor, combined retail sales and compensating use tax receipts were $315.3 million which is $12.3 million, or 4.1%, more than the estimate and up 38.8% from July 2022.

Click HERE to view the July 2023 revenue numbers.

