Hiawatha residents given all-clear after boil water advisory lifted

HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents of Hiawatha have been given the all-clear to use and drink their tap water again following a recent boil water advisory.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced on Tuesday, Aug. 1, that the boil water advisory for the City of Hiawatha has been rescinded. The advisory had originally been issued after a loss of chlorine residuals which could cause bacterial contamination.

KDHE noted that public water suppliers in the Sunflower State take all necessary measures to contact customers quickly after a system has failed or shut down. Regardless of who announces the boil water advisory, the KDHE is the only entity that can rescind the order after tests are run at a certified lab.

Officials indicated that samples collected from Hiawatha found no evidence of bacteriological contamination and all other conditions that had put the system at risk have since been resolved.

The advisory had originally been issued on July 29.

