Help House celebrates two decades of service in Osage Co.

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Osage Co. organization is set to celebrate two decades of service to the community.

Officials at Help House say that on Saturday, Aug. 5, they will celebrate 20 years of service to the Osage Co. community with a celebration that includes tours and guest speakers.

Help House, a food and clothing bank, opened its doors to the community on Aug. 5, 2003. Now, 20 years later, the organization is firmly established and helps community members with:

Food

Clothing

Household items

Christmas shopping

School supplies

Financial assistance

The organization also plans Thanksgiving and Christmas meal giveaways as well as the Coat Closet and Prom Shop. Help House is the Salvation Army representative of Osage Co.

Officials noted that the celebration’s featured speaker is Stephen Davis, CEO of Harvesters. Tours of the facility will begin at 2 p.m. while speakers will begin their presentations at 2:30 p.m.

Help House is located at 131 15th. St., in Lyndon.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.