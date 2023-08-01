Fork in the Road: History, chili, pickles on the menu at Little Russia Chili Parlor

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With a fascinating history, many Topekans are already familiar with Little Russia, and many may already be familiar with the Little Russia Chili Parlor at 508 NE Sardou Ave.

“I think this building was erected sometime in the 1920s,” said general manager John Tacha. “The Porubsky family I know, then took it over sometime in the 40s, I think mid-40s. They were integral to this community and that is almost 80 years of one business and a family which is pretty hard to imagine.”

However, when the Porubskys were ready to retire, that’s when Tacha got the chance. History isn’t the only thing on the menu here, either.

“So we are really proud of the daily specials we have every day. So, every day we will have different specials - at least one - and it is usually three. Every Tuesday is Taco Tuesday,” Tacha noted.

Little Russia tacos include sliced brisket served street taco style with onions, cilantro, lime and homemade salsa.

“We have three different kinds of pickles. So, we have my grandma’s recipe for bread and butter pickles, which is a sweet pickle. We have a horse radish pickle, it is kind of our homage to that pickle that they had (the Porubsky hot pickle). Then we have a hot pickle that we do with a chili powder mix,” Tacha said.

The restaurant also offers cold cuts such as pastrami, ham, turkey, roast beef, corn beef and chicken.

“The first time I came in, I was curious when they opened back up because I used to come her 20, 30, 40 years ago with my dad. Since we have come back in and tried it, the chili has been fantastic and I saw today online that they have tacos. So, we decided to come by and give it a shot,” said customer Troy Abel.

Even in the heat of summer, Little Russia Chili Parlor promises that chili is always on the menu.

“You know, you don’t call yourself a Little Russia Chili Parlor and not have chili year around,” Tacha concluded.

While the eatery may not be selling as much chili as it sold in December, it still has sold quite a lot of chili in the summer months.

