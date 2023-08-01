Emporia’s Avary Eckert wins big at Kansas Junior Tour Championship

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia golfer Avary Eckert took home 1st place in the 16+ age division of the Kansas Junior Tour Championship last week.

Finishing third in 2022 gave her some extra motivation to win it all in 2023.

”We played in it last year, and I think I got 3rd and I was like alright. But my goal was to win,” Eckert said.

She knew she just needed to shoot two really good rounds in order to win this year, and she knew she could do it.

“Heading in I was really excited, I’d been playing a lot of good golf the whole season coming into it,” she said.

That vote of self confidence was apparently all she needed to claim 1st place this time around.

“It felt really good. I’d been working really hard all summer and especially all four years,” she said.

It was a pretty perfect way to cap off her youth golfing career.

“I’ve really enjoyed playing for the high school. I love the team aspect of golf. Even though it’s a lot individual, I really love playing for my team,” Eckert said.

For Avary, her team is full of some pretty familiar faces. Not only did she play with her sisters at Emporia, but their coach is their dad!

“It was actually nerve-wracking for me, because this is one of those times when I can’t talk to her,” said Coach Eckert. “During the regular high school season, I can go out there I can talk to them I can coach them up. But when we hit these summer tournaments, the Central Golf Links says you can’t talk to them, so you just gotta kick back and watch, and that’s really hard to do,” he said.

Seeing Avary win her first big tournament was a proud moment for her dad.

“She really made some clutch saves on a couple holes coming down the stretch, that ended up winning the tournament for her,” he said.

Now as a high school graduate, she’s taking her talents to Missouri Southern, where she’ll start her collegiate golf career.

“I’m really excited. It’s definitely gonna be a lot different from high school, but I’m ready for the competitive aspect of it,” she said.

This win serves as a pretty good momentum boost as she prepares to get rolling with the Lions.

“I have won a few high school tournaments, and I’ve won a few summer, but I’ve never won any like really big tournaments. So this being a big tournament, it’s a big confidence boost going into college,” she said.

Avary shot an impressive 74, 81 over two rounds to claim the big victory in Garden City.

