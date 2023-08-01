Emporia High School girls head coach Rick Eckert named Coach of the Year

Emporia High School girls golf head coach Rick Eckert
Emporia High School girls golf head coach Rick Eckert(WIBW)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:58 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - During the KSHSAA meetings on Monday, Eckert received the big honor.

According to KVOE Sports, Eckert was named the Kansas Coaches Association’s Girls Golf Coach of the Year. Eckert led the girls program to their first Centennial League Championship in program history while taking second in last years state tournament, another school record.

Eckert and his daughter Avary talked with 13 Sports reporter Katie Maher on Avary winning the Kansas Junior Tour Championships on July 25.

