Early morning fire destroys Jackson County home

(MGN)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A fire destroyed a Jackson County residence early morning Monday.

Sheriff Tim Morse says that on July 31, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a house fire at approximately 2:30 A.M. in the 8000 block of 254th Road. 

The Holton, Netawaka, and Soldier Fire Departments and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the scene.

According to authorities, the residence appeared to be a total loss, and no injuries were reported.

The Kansas Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting with the cause of the fire’s investigation.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James B. "Jim" Mitchell
Lawn mower accident claims life of volunteer firefighter in Geary Co.
USPS to crack down on mail theft with new high security blue collection boxes.
Community rallies after sign posted on door of Topeka post office
FILE
Head-on collision in rural SE Kansas kills 2, seriously injures another
Anna Swarthout
Broken down vehicle in S. Topeka parking lot leads to woman’s theft arrest
File Graphic
Overnight Topeka shooting leaves one injured

Latest News

Topeka school installs structure aimed to protect threatened species
Topeka school installs structure aimed to protect threatened species
Proceeds raised from ticket sales throughout July will help the organization continue its...
Big hearts, Big Brothers Big Sisters Kansas win big in raffle drawing
PARS Topeka spent the day helping people get ready for National Night Out.
PARS Topeka oversees supply handout for National Night Out
Primary elections scheduled with only a few planned in the Northeast Kansas area
Primary elections scheduled with only a few planned in the Northeast Kansas area