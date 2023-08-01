Driver seriously injured after pickup crashes into semi near Pratt

PRATT, Kan. (WIBW) - One man was seriously injured after his pickup crashed into a semi-truck along Highway 54 near Pratt.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:20 p.m. on Monday, July 31, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 54 and NW 70th Ave. with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2006 Dodge Ramp 2500 pickup driven by Dustin R. Brenner, 37, of Pratt, had been headed north on 70th Ave as a 2005 Kenworth semi-truck driven by Victor M. Maldonado, 29, of Ulysses, was headed west on the highway.

KHP indicated that Brenner failed to stop at the posted stop sign and was hit by Maldonado’s semi.

Officials said Brenner was taken to Pratt Regional Medical Center with suspected serious injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Maldonado was taken to the same hospital with suspected minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.