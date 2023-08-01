Driver seriously injured after pickup crashes into semi near Pratt

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRATT, Kan. (WIBW) - One man was seriously injured after his pickup crashed into a semi-truck along Highway 54 near Pratt.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:20 p.m. on Monday, July 31, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 54 and NW 70th Ave. with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2006 Dodge Ramp 2500 pickup driven by Dustin R. Brenner, 37, of Pratt, had been headed north on 70th Ave as a 2005 Kenworth semi-truck driven by Victor M. Maldonado, 29, of Ulysses, was headed west on the highway.

KHP indicated that Brenner failed to stop at the posted stop sign and was hit by Maldonado’s semi.

Officials said Brenner was taken to Pratt Regional Medical Center with suspected serious injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Maldonado was taken to the same hospital with suspected minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James B. "Jim" Mitchell
Lawn mower accident claims life of volunteer firefighter in Geary Co.
Linda Ritchey, 61, was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for three counts of...
Sunday house fire classified as ‘intentionally set,’ one taken into custody
USPS to crack down on mail theft with new high security blue collection boxes.
Community rallies after sign posted on door of Topeka post office
Marilyn Hobbs, Lino Duenas Jr.
Two arrested, charges dropped against one after DEA effort in Topeka
FILE
Head-on collision in rural SE Kansas kills 2, seriously injures another

Latest News

Traffic signals were down early Tuesday at a busy west-Topeka intersection after a...
Crash causes power to go out in West Topeka
Traffic signals were down early Tuesday at a busy west-Topeka intersection after a...
Single-vehicle crash knocks out traffic signals in west Topeka
A single-vehicle crash early Tuesday knocked out traffic signals at S.W. Huntoon and Gage.
Single-vehicle crash knocks out traffic signals in west Topeka
At least one arrested following early-morning standoff in Central Topeka